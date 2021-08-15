New York State Fair moving ahead with a few differences this year

The New York State Fair is coming up soon and will be the longest one yet, running from Friday, August 20 until Monday, September 6.

Tickets and parking passes need to be purchased online or at a kiosk by debit or credit- they’re cashless this year.

Hours will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help diminish the spread of Covid-19.

Both vaccines and tests for the virus will be available to everyone at the Fair.

