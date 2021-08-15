DISH Network customers may lose access to Sinclair Broadcast Group channels

NBC3 and CW6 access may disappear after August 16th for DISH Network customers.

An agreement may not be met by the expiration of the current contract for those channels between DISH Network and the parent company of those channels.

Customers can discontinue their service by calling DISH Network at 855-937-9734 or switch to DIRECTV by calling 888-777-2454.

The contract is with Sinclair Broadcast Group and if an agreement isn’t met in time 108 stations could be dropped, including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)