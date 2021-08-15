Cancel
DISH Network customers may lose access to Sinclair Broadcast Group channels

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago

NBC3 and CW6 access may disappear after August 16th for DISH Network customers.

An agreement may not be met by the expiration of the current contract for those channels between DISH Network and the parent company of those channels.

Customers can discontinue their service by calling DISH Network at 855-937-9734 or switch to DIRECTV by calling 888-777-2454.

The contract is with Sinclair Broadcast Group and if an agreement isn’t met in time 108 stations could be dropped, including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates.

