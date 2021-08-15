Cancel
TV Series

Family Feud to Air Special Disney Edition

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Feud will air a special Disney-themed episode on Monday, August 16th. Production company Fremantle announced the special show, which is distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, as a means of cross-promoting the release of Spin Master's new Family Feud: Disney Edition board game exclusively at Walmart. In the episode, Daytime Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey is joined by a variety of Disney characters as two competing families try to win up to $100,000 and a new car. In honor of this special Disney-themed episode, the winning family will also go home with a bonus surprise prize: a five-day, four-night stay to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the 50th-anniversary celebration.

