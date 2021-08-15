Family Feud to Air Special Disney Edition

The works of R.L. Stine have scared and delighted generations of children, and have also spawned a fair number of adaptations along the way. The latest among them is set to be Just Beyond, an anthology series based on the Stine-penned comic book series of the same name. Before the eight-episode series' makes its debut this fall, Disney+ has released a series of photos showcasing exactly what's in store. The photos not only provide a look at the series' ensemble cast, but one confirms that Stine and the Goosebumps franchise exist in-universe, which is interesting in and of itself.