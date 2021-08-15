Cancel
Shortland Street star Francis Mossman dies aged 33: Courtney Act leads tributes to New Zealand actor who 'endured so much pain'

Sydney-based New Zealand actor Francis Mossman, known for his roles in Shortland Street and Spartacus: Blood and Sand, has died at the age of 33.

His death was announced by several LGBTQ websites, including Queer Screen Australia and Stonewall Hotel, on Saturday.

His cause of death is unknown, but a post shared to his Instagram account last week alluded to him 'enduring so much pain'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZCwY_0bSIUYeA00
Gone too soon: Sydney-based New Zealand actor Francis Mossman, known for his roles in Shortland Street and Spartacus: Blood and Sand, has died at the age of 33

Stonewall posted a photo of the actor to its Facebook page, and wrote: 'RIP Frankie Mossman. We miss you and know your smile will light up the sky.'

Francis, known to friends as Frankie, had hosted the popular Malebox events at the venue for several years, and appeared on promotional posters for the hotel.

Queer Screen wrote on Facebook: 'Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor Frankie Mossman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39irqg_0bSIUYeA00
Loss: His death was announced by several LGBTQ websites, including Queer Screen Australia and Stonewall Hotel, on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhyfF_0bSIUYeA00
Loss: Queer Screen wrote on Facebook, 'Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor Frankie Mossman. Moving from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community, appearing in numerous NZ and Australian productions'

'Moving from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community, appearing in numerous NZ and Australian productions including the Sydney-made gay web series The Horizon.

'Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our MGFF16 trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals.

'Our sincere condolences to all his friends and family. May he rest in peace.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzigZ_0bSIUYeA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoDZv_0bSIUYeA00
Tributes flow: Several high-profile figures offered their condolences, including drag star Courtney Act and television personality Peter Oxford

A photo of Francis as a child was shared to his Instagram account on Friday, alongside a caption that read: 'Who knew this boy would endure so much pain.'

Several high-profile figures offered their condolences, including drag star Courtney Act, who wrote: 'Oh gosh. Sweet Frankie. I'm so sorry to hear this news.'

Television personality Peter Oxford added: 'I am so sorry to hear you have left us. I was only talking to you this week about going back to NZ.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzDEp_0bSIUYeA00
Well-known: He counted a number of celebrities among his friends, including the likes of Guy Sebastian (left) and Adam Lambert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKyvJ_0bSIUYeA00
Pals: He was also friendly with American singer Adam Lambert (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKOuy_0bSIUYeA00
Footy fan: Frankie recently shared a selfie with NRL footballer Tom Burgess (left) 

'Francis was beautiful person and will always be remembered as a part of the Stonewall family,' Glenn Hansen, Stonewall Hotel's Commercial and Marketing Manager, told Star Observer.

'He was well liked by everyone and his smile could light up a room. We will all miss Francis and we would urge everyone to reach out to each other in these tough circumstances.'

Francis was born in New Zealand, where he began his acting career on the popular soap opera Shortland Street in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBpY2_0bSIUYeA00
Career: Francis, known to friends as Frankie, was born in New Zealand, where he began his acting career on the popular soap opera Shortland Street in 2007. He moved to Sydney in 2012, and went on to appear in the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBTNv_0bSIUYeA00
On screen: Francis had a brief role as a courier delivering an eviction notice to Kieran Mitchell (played by Adam Rickitt) on Shortland Street in 2007

He moved to Sydney in 2012, and went on to appear in the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Frankie also had a recurring role in The Horizon from 2013 to 2017, and in Americans in Oz in 2018.

His most recent performance was in a short film called Dis-Connect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS8kZ_0bSIUYeA00
Well known: Frankie also had a recurring role in The Horizon from 2013 to 2017, and in Americans in Oz in 2018. Pictured with former Home and Away star Kyle Pryor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6lfg_0bSIUYeA00
Celebrity mates: Francis rubbed shoulders with former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen (left) and singer Brock Jays (right) 

He counted a number of celebrities among his friends, including the likes of Guy Sebastian and Adam Lambert.

Francis' Instagram account is filled with selfies alongside stars such as Tom Burgess, Gretel Killeen, Brock Jays and Kyle Pryor.

For confidential support call the Lifeline 24-hour crisis support on: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzoO2_0bSIUYeA00
Starring role: His most recent performance was in a short film called Dis-Connect

Comments / 0

