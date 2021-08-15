This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen

Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning.

Immerse yourself in history AND beauty at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville.

The building that now serves as the museum was once the home of the Peel family.

Still filled with period pieces and artifacts from the 1800s, just as it was when the Peels occupied it, the museum offers a unique peek into the past.

But it’s not just the museum that gives visitors a taste of the past. There’s also the botanical garden that surrounds the Peel Museum.

The 2.5-acre botanical garden is made up of seven gardens.

And though all the gardens are inspired by the Victorian era, each is very different.

As you walk the grounds, you’ll find an heirloom apple orchard, rose garden, herb garden, perennial garden, and more.

The variety of gardens means that beauty is always in bloom - no matter the season.

Between the bevy of blooms and immense history, Peel Museum and Botanical Garden is bound to make a lasting impression.

For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden at (479) 273-3636 . You can also visit The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden website or Facebook page .

