12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

DENVER – The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning has been found safe.

The CBI and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Audra Hadrath was last seen around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Village Lane in Grand Junction and left the area with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, who identifies as male.

They were believed to be in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado plate AFQS92. The CBI said Hadrath requires medication.

At 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Hadrath had been found safe and that Ochoa was in custody. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the two were found by Northglenn police.

The sheriff’s office said the two were found at a home in the 1400 block of W. 102 nd Place in Northglenn.

Ochoa is being held on a felony second-degree kidnapping charge, and the sheriff’s office said it is investigating the relationship between the two, but this was the first time they had met in person.

“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community to speak with their children about the dangers of online communications. It’s important to treat online friendships like in-person ones. Introduce your online friends to your parents and include them in the decision to meet in person,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

