Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

By Blair Miller
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tB84c_0bSIUEEs00

DENVER – The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning has been found safe.

The CBI and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Audra Hadrath was last seen around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Village Lane in Grand Junction and left the area with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, who identifies as male.

They were believed to be in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado plate AFQS92. The CBI said Hadrath requires medication.

At 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Hadrath had been found safe and that Ochoa was in custody. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the two were found by Northglenn police.

The sheriff’s office said the two were found at a home in the 1400 block of W. 102 nd Place in Northglenn.

Ochoa is being held on a felony second-degree kidnapping charge, and the sheriff’s office said it is investigating the relationship between the two, but this was the first time they had met in person.

“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community to speak with their children about the dangers of online communications. It’s important to treat online friendships like in-person ones. Introduce your online friends to your parents and include them in the decision to meet in person,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Mesa County, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Cbi#W 102 Nd Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy