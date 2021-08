Police searching for man wanted for questioning in Okemah homicide

OKEMAH, Okla. — Muscogee Lighthorse police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in an Okemah homicide.

Elijah D. Hicks, 22, is wanted for aggravated assault and for questioning in connection with a homicide on Aug. 7 in Okemah, according to Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police.

Police say Hicks may be carrying a weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know where Hicks is asked to contact police at 918-732-7800.

©2021 Cox Media Group