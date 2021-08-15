Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkTDq_0bSITrBe00

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as Simon’s residence. Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada’s head of state.

Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting. Reuters reported here on Thursday that Trudeau is seeking an election on Sept 20.

Although the current Parliament’s four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high COVID-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Canadian#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Canada Will Not Recognize Taliban as Afghan Gov't - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government following the Islamist movement's takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced...
BusinessPosted by
UPI News

Canadian PM Trudeau calls Sept. election for public input on COVID-19

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a snap election, stating his Liberal government requires a new mandate to combat the coronavirus pandemic. From Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Trudeau, leader of the center-left Liberal Party, announced during a press conference Sunday that the early election would be held Sept. 20.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to call early election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence on Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election. It comes as he seeks to capitalise on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Mr Trudeau’s itinerary shows he...
WorldWDIO-TV

U.S. extends closure of border to Canadians

Reacting to the news at a press conference in Winnipeg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "every country gets to make its own decisions" on how they keep their citizens safe. Trudeau said his government is coordinating very closely with the American administration. "We will work together as much as...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will there be a 4th stimulus check in 2021? Here's the latest

There's plenty of public support for another stimulus payment, especially as many Americans struggle financially and the delta variant surges. However, with the House and Senate occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, a fourth stimulus check isn't making the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Democrats trust the Taliban more than their fellow Americans

Now that the Taliban are going door to door, hunting and executing Afghans who worked for the United States, Democrats want everyone to know that conservatives in the U.S. are just as dangerous — or even worse. “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan?...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy