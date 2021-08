Bobby Bowden, a Hall of Fame college football coach who won two national championships, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 at died at home in Tallahassee, Fla earlier today, according to his son. During a career that included 377 victories and not a little controversy, Bowden was a folksy presence in the media and highly accessible. His home phone was listed in the Tallahassee directory for years. His career spanned coaching stops at Samford, West Virginia, and finally Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The team became a force in college football, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national...