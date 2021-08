MEGADETH's new touring bassist James LoMenzo has shared photos from the rehearsal sessions for the band's upcoming "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD. LoMenzo captioned the Instagram post: "I want to take a moment to sincerely thank all my friends and the amazing MEGADETH fans who took the time to wish me well this week. Tour prep has been a blast, it's great to be playing with Dave [Mustaine, guitar/vocals] again! I'm finding that with Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], MEGADETH feels like a Locomotive bearing down the tracks. I can't wait to see you all out there on 'The Metal Tour of the Year'!"