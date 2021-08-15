Cancel
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Biden calls school chiefs, lauds defiance of anti-mask rules

By Associated Press
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona, praising them for doing what he called “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections.

The White House said in a statement Saturday that the Democratic president had spoken with interim Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright in Florida and Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Chad Gestson in Arizona.

Biden thanked them for their leadership and discuss their shared commitment to getting all students back in safe, full-time in-person instruction this school year.

