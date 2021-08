A father-of-three was stabbed to death in London while he was defending his teenage daughter from a gang of young men who were harassing her. Neighbors told local media that they saw the 14-year-old girl being annoyed by a group of young men on Monday evening. Her father, identified as 45-year-old Jamie Markham, rushed out of his apartment to defend his daughter from the group. That was when he was stabbed by one of the boys in the group, My London reported.