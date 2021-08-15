Support Local Sunday: Charlotte Touchette's Gourmet Coffee Cakes

Inside Bridge Street Market you’ll find displays of Michigan-made products, including Charlotte Touchette's Gourmet Coffee Cakes .

The founder starting her new venture at 71 years old.

“I was so involved in loving the jobs that I had throughout the years but I just always knew that down the line I would do this and it was the timing," Charlotte said.

The timing was right in December of 2020.

“We just really took it by a step-by-step process. We started out in a cottage kitchen and we were doing samples at different places, but we had to have our mask on," Touchette said.

Charlotte credits her life coach with helping her focus on growing the business and not letting the pandemic stand in her way.

“If you have a dream and you’ve been thinking about it a long time, I just say go for it," she said.

Charlotte says it’s a family business, her children and grandchildren helping her at every stage.

A tradition that goes back generations.

“It’s very therapeutic and when I was a child, I learned how to make these cakes in the kitchen," Charlotte said.



Charlotte’s cakes can be found in several stores throughout Grand Rapids.

Part of the proceeds is donated to the non-profit organization, Community of Hearts . Its mission is to raise awareness of mental health issues.

“I just feel like the more active that we are, the more that we can help our community and the more that we can spread the love," Charlotte said.

There are just two flavors now, including the original with layers of buttery goodness, cinnamon and brown sugar.

“I feel like our cakes can bring memories to people. Maybe memories that they had of tasting a cake like this before or even just memories of being together," Charlotte said.

The plan is to expand with even more flavors.

“I know I’m 71 but I’m not ready to stop right now. My husband says, you know you could retire, and I said, yeah what would I do," Charlotte said.

That isn’t something this small business owner ever has to worry about, because Charlotte Touchette's Gourmet Coffee Cakes is here to stay.

Charlotte is busy developing new recipes, including a delicious cherry cheesecake for the holidays.

Related video:

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .