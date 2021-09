Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Singapore’s financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that Binance may be in breach of the payment services act for providing payment services to, and soliciting business from local residents, without an appropriate license, reported Bloomberg. On September 2, the exchange has been listed on the Investor Alert List, which "provides a list of unregulated persons who [...] may have been wrongly perceived as being licensed or regulated by MAS." This means that Binance isn't regulated or licensed to provide any payment services in the city-state, the regulator told Bloomberg.