Toyah Willcox Covers Steve Isaak’s “Wicked Game” for King Crimson’s Robert Fripp

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Fripp is on tour in the U.S. with King Crimson at the moment, but that doesn’t mean his infamous “Sunday Lunch” cover videos with his wife, the actress and singer Toyah Willcox, have taken a pause. For this week’s video, Willcox delivers a solo cover of Steve Isaak’s “Wicked...

Rock Musicnewcity.com

Brutal Finesse: A Preview of King Crimson at Ravinia

Some bands make a career out of writing and recording the same album over and over. Close your eyes and there’s little difference between the albums made by classic rockers Boston in the seventies and the ones they put out decades later. For all their appeal, there’s not a world of difference between Oasis’ 1994 debut “Definitely Maybe” and their 2008 release “Dig Out Your Soul.” That’s a feature, not a bug. There’s a sizable segment of the listening public that—consciously or not subscribes to the adage, “That was good; do it again.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
New York City, NY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'CSI' Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Working on Set

William Petersen had a scary situation while on the clock this week -- he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after falling ill on set of his most popular show. The longtime 'CSI' star's rep tells TMZ ... Petersen was working on set Friday in L.A. for "CSI: Las Vegas" when, at some point, he started feeling terrible ... and told the director that he needed a break.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Brody Jenner Attacked in Vegas Club While Celebrating Birthday

Brody Jenner welcomed his 38th year of life with fists flying and feet stomping -- and no, we're not talking about moshing ... the dude got attacked while partying. The third youngest Jenner child was raging in Sin City Friday, apparently having a great time, showing off the trip on social media. That all changed when he hit up OMNIA Nightclub in Caesar's Palace Friday night while Steve Aoki hit the stage.
New York City, NY
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.

