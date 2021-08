In the previous article, we looked at the top 5 historical NFT collections on Ethereum. NFTs however precede the Ethereum blockchain. They had been present on the Counterparty side-chain running on top of the Bitcoin blockchain before long. Bitcoin doesn’t support any other token or NFTs besides the native BTC Counterparty. The latter was formed as the earliest way by which Bitcoin could support NFTs. To better understand the history of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), let’s look at the top 5 historical NFT collections on Bitcoin/Counterparty. Special thanks to Twitter user @HarryBTC for compiling data from the past!