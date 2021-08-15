Cancel
WATCH: Bruno Fernando gets 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists with Celtics vs. 76ers in Las Vegas Summer League

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Boston Celtics have had a pleasant surprise from the addition of former Atlanta Hawks big man Bruno Fernando to the team’s Las Vegas Summer League roster. Fernando offers a bit of ball movement alongside his interior scoring and rebounding to the undefeated summer Celtics’ frontcourt rotation.

He put that on display in Boston’s 100 – 80 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, putting up 9 points, 11 boards, 3 assists, and a block in just 16 minutes of playing time. Fernando fouled 3 times, turning the ball over twice. He shot a very healthy 3-of-5 from the charity stripe and floor both, providing a reliable near-basket presence on both ends.

Watch the video embedded below put together by fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski to see the best of Fernando’s game against the Sixers this weekend while we wait for the Celtics to gear up for the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League title game.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

