Several Patriots return to practice, including Hunter Henry and Chase Winovich
FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots got some good news relating to injuries Sunday morning as the team held a brief practice prior to traveling to Philly for joint practices. Hunter Henry, David Andrews and Chase Winovich all returned. Henry suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, while Andrews got his hand banged up and his wife gave birth to their son last week. Meanwhile, Winovich has been on PUP until this point.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0