Several Patriots return to practice, including Hunter Henry and Chase Winovich

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots got some good news relating to injuries Sunday morning as the team held a brief practice prior to traveling to Philly for joint practices. Hunter Henry, David Andrews and Chase Winovich all returned. Henry suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, while Andrews got his hand banged up and his wife gave birth to their son last week. Meanwhile, Winovich has been on PUP until this point.

