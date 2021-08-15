Cancel
How did the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan begin?

newschain
 7 days ago

The Prime Minister is expected to seek a recall of Parliament this week to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan according to a Number 10 source.

Timings of the return to Westminster will be confirmed following discussions with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Here we look at some of the key questions.

– How did Britain’s involvement in Afghanistan begin and what was the impact on British troops?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FukV3_0bSIQxNN00
Then-prime minister Tony Blair with British troops at Camp Bastion in Helmand province in Afghanistan in 2006 (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

On October 7 2001, almost a month after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, then-prime minister Tony Blair confirmed that British forces were involved in US-led military action against al Qaida training camps and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Allied air strikes began.

In November, the first UK troops were deployed to Afghanistan when Royal Marines from 40 Commando helped to secure Bagram airfield.

The 20-year war in Afghanistan saw hundreds of UK personnel suffer life-changing injuries, with more than 450 deaths recorded.

– What is the situation 20 years later?

In April, US President Joe Biden announced the remaining 2,500 US troops would leave by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIV0s_0bSIQxNN00
US President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Other Nato allies then confirmed they would follow suit, including the UK – which in May began withdrawing its remaining 750 military trainers.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain had been put in a “very difficult position” to continue the mission once the US announced its decision to leave.

– What did Boris Johnson say about Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Speaking in July, Mr Johnson said gains had been achieved thanks to a US-led coalition, telling MPs: “We can take pride that Britain was part of that effort from the beginning.

“Over the last two decades, 150,000 members of our armed forces have served in Afghanistan – mainly in Helmand province, which was from 2006 onwards a focus of our operation.

“In the unforgiving desert of some of the world’s harshest terrain – and shoulder-to-shoulder with Afghan security forces – our servicemen and women sought to bring development and stability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jifTM_0bSIQxNN00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

“The House would join with me in commending their achievements and pay heartfelt tribute to the 457 British service personnel who laid down their lives in Afghanistan to keep us safe.”

– What is currently unfolding in Afghanistan?

The country is on the brink of complete collapse amid reports that Taliban fighters have entered the outskirts of the capital Kabul.

Arrangements are reportedly being made to fly the British ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow out of the country.

In what could be seen as a sign of the speed of the collapse, countries were hurriedly removing their embassy staff, as helicopters were seen landing at the US embassy to ferry away remaining personnel.

– What are Mr Johnson and the British Government doing now?

A No 10 source said the Prime Minister was expected to seek a recall of MPs this week to discuss the worsening situation.

Britain is sending 600 troops – including Paras from 16 Air Assault Brigade – on a mission to support the final departure of the remaining UK nationals as well as Afghans who worked with the UK in the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had previously indicated that they could be there until the end of the month, but given the speed of the collapse that would appear unlikely.

– How are British politicians reacting to what is unfolding and what suggestions have been made about what the UK should do?

There is deep anger among many MPs at the way Afghanistan is being abandoned to its fate.

The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat said it was “the biggest single foreign policy disaster” since Suez, while Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said it was a humiliation for the West.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said ministers needed to explain what they intended to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis and prevent Afghanistan again becoming a base for international terrorism.

Mr Ellwood said it was still not too late to turn the situation around, and called for the despatch of the Royal Navy carrier strike group to the region, urging the Prime Minister to convene an emergency conference of “like-minded nations” to see what could be done.

Mr Tugendhat, who served as an Army officer in Afghanistan, said the priority had to be to get as many people out as possible before Kabul collapsed.

newschain

WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
PoliticsTelegraph

Taliban will join UK terror list to discourage would-be British jihadis

The Home Office is planning to add the Taliban to the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist groups to discourage Britons from joining up. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has reportedly asked officials to add the Taliban to the list, making it possible to prosecute British jihadis who train with the group in Afghanistan and then return to the UK.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
newschain

UK ambassador: Kabul evacuation without doubt biggest challenge I have faced

The diplomat leading the UK’s rescue mission in Afghanistan has said the Kabul airport evacuation effort is “without a doubt” his greatest international challenge. Sir Laurie Bristow, British ambassador to Afghanistan, has won plaudits for staying in the Afghan capital to personally help process visas. The experienced diplomat has relocated...
WorldUS News and World Report

UK's Johnson Accused of Complacency Over Afghanistan Retreat

LONDON (AP) — In a packed, emotional session of Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations Wednesday from lawmakers across the political spectrum of needlessly abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain's position in the world. The members of Parliament were recalled from their...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
WorldUS News and World Report

Biden, UK's Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Agree to Hold G7 Meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan and they agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said. The two leaders "discussed the need for...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: UK's Kabul evacuation operating at full pace - commander

The UK's evacuation programme in Afghanistan is "operating at full pace" but the changing political situation means it "can't afford to pause and wait", a military commander has said. Vice Adm Sir Ben Key, who is running the evacuation, said around 300 people had been flown out so far. But...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Joe Biden’s humiliating indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan shows how inconsequential we are

There is a big question for Britain hanging over President Joe Biden’s Afghan scuttle and so far the only person I have heard pose it is Tom Tugendhat, the outspoken Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee when he asked: is British foreign policy now entirely made in Washington?Twenty years ago, the then US administration of President George W Bush hugged Britain tight when it decided to chase al-Qaeda and their Taliban sponsors out of Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11. For some, it was too tight, especially when the target was switched from the defeated Taliban...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Worldb975.com

UK’s Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday. Johnson’s office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and...
WorldKEYT

UK’s defense chief holds back tears amid Afghanistan chaos

LONDON (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has held back tears as he conceded that Britain was unlikely to be able to evacuate all its Afghan allies from Kabul. Wallace, who is a former captain in the Scots Guard, has been voicing regret at the sudden turn of events in Afghanistan. But it was during his morning media round on Monday, the day after Kabul fell, that Wallace briefly offered a glimpse into the stress he has been under. Speaking via webcam on LBC Radio, Wallace’s voice started shaking when he started to describe his regret at Britain’s likely inability to get all eligible Afghans back to the U.K. over the coming days.
WorldABC13 Houston

Afghanistan's collapse: Did US intelligence get it wrong?

As panicked Afghans watched Taliban fighters roll into the capital city of Kabul Sunday, sealing the collapse of the U.S.-backed government there, many Americans were left wondering how top Biden officials could have been so wrong in their recent proclamations that Kabul would not easily fall. Just days ago, a...
WorldPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Who are the Taliban and how did they take control of Afghanistan so swiftly?

Just last week, US intelligence analysts had predicted it would likely take several more weeks before Afghanistan’s civilian government in Kabul fell to Taliban fighters. In reality, it only took a few short days. On Sunday, Taliban militants retook Afghanistan’s capital, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops. Although Afghan security forces were well funded […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy