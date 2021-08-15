Christian Doidge injury blow for Hibernian

Christian Doidge faces several months out (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to miss the rest of 2021 with an Achilles problem.

Doidge suffered an injury in training ahead of Hibernian’s Europa Conference League defeat by Rijeka and head coach Jack Ross’ concerns have been confirmed by tests.

Ross told the club’s official website: “He picked up the injury on Wednesday evening when we trained in Croatia. And he had a scan on Friday when we returned.

“It’s going to be three or four months before he returns to training, so he’ll basically miss the rest of the calendar year.

“It’s a massive blow for us and him. He was in such great form and had the ambition to be in and around the Welsh squad and I think he wasn’t far off that.

“He’s been a really important player for us during my time here and we’ll miss him.”

Doidge netted 13 goals last season and had already struck twice this term.