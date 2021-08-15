Cancel
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk eco-friendly store looks to expand with coffee shop

By Abigail Brone
Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — A coronavirus lockout passion project and lifetime hobby morphed into a business venture for Fairfield’s Brad Kerner, and now it’s looking to expand. Dubbed The Eco Dude, Kerner first opened Eco Evolution as part of a contest for a temporary storefront on Washington Street. Eco Evolution opened in June for its two-month trial period in the contest, hosted by local real estate collective AGW SONO and its marketing team, OnWashington.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

 

#Coffee Shops#South Norwalk#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Eco Evolution#Agw Sono#Onwashington#Bipoc
