Chase Young's offseason work is already paying off
When the Washington Football Team selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, unreachable expectations were set for his rookie season. For the most part, Young not only met those expectations, but he surpassed them. Young would win the NFL defensive rookie of the year award in 2020 after recording 7.5 sacks. However, his impact on Washington’s defense was far greater than his sack total.washingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0