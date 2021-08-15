Checking in on some of the Washington Nationals’ younger controllable relievers

As the Washington Nationals look towards 2022 and beyond, we’ll continue to have a look at some of those players that might impact the roster moving forward. Rather than taking a deeper dive into one of the players on the roster today, we’re going to look at a handful of the cheap, controllable relievers in the system. In a year where the Nats were contending, they’d be looking to patch up some holes in the bullpen for the stretch run. When they’re not competing, it’s a perfect spot to go bargain hunting. The club did just that Saturday night, plucking 26-year-old reliever Patrick Murphy off waivers from the Blue Jays.