MLB

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 119

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a very good bullpen before the selloff, this is the sort of game we haven’t really seen this year, in which the Cubs led very late and ended up losing. Obviously, at 15 games under .500, we’ve seen them lose plenty. But the general story is that they fall behind early and then don’t challenge. But this time, they put together an eighth-inning rally only to give it right back in the bottom of the inning and go on to lose.

