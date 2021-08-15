Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

A 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by 5-year-old boy in Minnesota, authorities say

By Taylor Ardrey
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGnVf_0bSIQFyl00

A 5-year-old accidentally killed a 3-year-old child by gunfire at a home in Bena, Minnesota Friday morning, according to a statement by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 4 a.m., "deputies responded and learned that a juvenile female, age 3, had been shot by accidental gunfire by a juvenile male, age 5, in the household," Sheriff Tom Burch said.

Authorities did not identify the relationship between the two children, or where the victim was shot.

The family of the three-year-old were transporting her to a local hospital when she was intercepted by an ambulance. Authorities administered medical treatment, but the girl was later pronounced dead at Deer River Hospital, according to the statement.

Data from Gun Violence Archives show that as of Sunday, at least 196 children between the ages of 0 and 11 have died from gun-related incidents in 2021. Additionally, so far this year an estimated 239 "unintentional shootings" were by children, according to data from Everytown .

Burch said an investigation is ongoing and an autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is underway. KARE 11 reported there's no update on potential criminal charges in connection to this incident that will be filed.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Insider

Insider

119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bena, MN
Cass County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Boy#Deer River Hospital#Gun Violence Archives#Everytown#Kare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 4

Community Policy