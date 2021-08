Quality is the most important criterion by which Google ranks websites in SERP. The more convenient, useful, and interesting a web application is, the more users turn to it. The growing number of visitors makes it clear for the search engine that the website has value and should be raised higher so that it can be viewed by as many people as possible. Being in the TOP 10 in the search results is a paramount task, as statistically, only 0.78% of users reach the second page of Google. Therefore, companies should give consideration to not only an SEO audit but also SEO testing because it directly affects the traffic and profits of an organization. Let’s figure out how it works.