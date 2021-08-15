Most craft breweries are expanding beyond IPAs to maintain relevance. They

Bryant’s Cider flagship location on its farm at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA is announcing the opening of its Brewery and addition of 3,000 sq/ft of production space. Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, will venture into brewing beer on its sprawling 380 acre farm this fall. “We are anticipating launching our craft beer brand on October 16th at our fall festival” says Jerry Thornton, the owner and cider master. Thornton attended a yearlong brewing program at the University of Richmond a few years back. “Adding beer to the mix will not only give our customers more options, it will allow us to accommodate more consumers who don’t prefer ciders” says Thornton. The addition will also allow more creative freedom to make innovative beverages. “Being on an orchard farm, our “core” competency is hard cider. However consumers still have a stigma about ciders and are branching to seltzers and still love beer. Our mission is to make innovative products and beer will help us do that.” says Thornton.