Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Most craft breweries are expanding beyond IPAs to maintain relevance. They

By 133743Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre offering a lot of new styles now; sours seem to be the beer of the season. IPAs will be around for a long time but their promenance is going to fade a little in the market. The problem is that distributors control the shelf space in stores. The stock...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Breweries#Food Drink#Beverages#Ipas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Roseland, VAPosted by
BlueRidgeLife

Roseland : Bryant’s Cider Expands With Brewery & 3,000 Sq/Ft Expansion

Bryant’s Cider flagship location on its farm at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA is announcing the opening of its Brewery and addition of 3,000 sq/ft of production space. Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, will venture into brewing beer on its sprawling 380 acre farm this fall. “We are anticipating launching our craft beer brand on October 16th at our fall festival” says Jerry Thornton, the owner and cider master. Thornton attended a yearlong brewing program at the University of Richmond a few years back. “Adding beer to the mix will not only give our customers more options, it will allow us to accommodate more consumers who don’t prefer ciders” says Thornton. The addition will also allow more creative freedom to make innovative beverages. “Being on an orchard farm, our “core” competency is hard cider. However consumers still have a stigma about ciders and are branching to seltzers and still love beer. Our mission is to make innovative products and beer will help us do that.” says Thornton.
Maryland, NYTimes Union

Flying Dog Brewery and Paul Reed Smith Guitars Team Up to Launch New High-Voltage Hazy IPA

The new IPA called Hop Electric will be added to Flying Dog’s year-round lineup. The big news buzzing at Maryland’s largest brewery this month is the release of a new hazy IPA called Hop Electric which is being added to Flying Dog’s year-round lineup. In support of the high-voltage beer’s release, Flying Dog has partnered with MD-based Paul Reed Smith Guitars (PRS Guitars) to create an epic customized electric guitar that one lucky consumer can win through a social media giveaway to be held in September.
Roseland, VABrewbound.com

Bryant’s Cider Expands into New Brewery and Production Facility

ROSELAND, Virginia – Bryant’s Cider flagship location on its farm at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA is announcing the opening of its Brewery and addition of 3,000 sq/ft of production space. Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, will venture into brewing beer on its sprawling...
Drinkssportswar.com

The local brewery beer mix is beyond absurd.

Went to Publix to pick up a six pack. I’d say roughly 20 breweries were represented in the local beer part of the aisle. Given that’s it’s 95 degrees, I was looking for a crisp, easy drinking Pilsner. No luck. Saw a handful of Belgians. Smattering of stouts and porters. I’ll conservatively estimate 75% of the offerings were IPAs.
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

GV edging closer to its first craft brewery

Plans for Green Valley’s first craft brewery are moving ahead despite the unpredictable construction industry and questions from concerned neighbors. Mike Bommersbach, 64, has lived in Green Valley for 10 years and said his day job in the maritime industry helped lead to the decision to build a local brewery from the ground up.
DrinksBevNET.com

Monaco Expands Craft Cocktail Portfolio With Launch Of New Ready-To-Drink Classic Mai Tai

Launching just in time for National Mai Tai Day on August 30th, the Monaco Classic Mai Tai is a refreshing craft cocktail that tastes like paradise in a can. Featuring two shots in every 12oz can and 9% ABV, it combines light and dark rum with tropical notes and orange curaçao. Perfect for any occasion with the convenience of an on-the-go format, the Classic Mai Tai offers a well-crafted flavor with no gluten or malt.
DrinksKRQE News 13

Two New Mexico craft breweries win international awards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico businesses are being recognized in the International Craft Beer Marketing Awards. The competition honors the artwork and design that goes into marketing craft beer products. Story continues below. COVID Update: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order. Press Conference: New Mexico to re-implement indoor...
Saint Cloud, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

New craft brewery coming to St. Cloud area from crafting siblings

The siblings behind the newest brewery to hit the St. Cloud area thought the two hobbies worked perfectly together. And they already know crafting well, having worked in the family's Crafts Direct business, which opened in 1990, helping grow it to one of the top crafts stores in the state.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Local breweries among Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four breweries in the area were recognized in the largest Virginia Craft Brewers Guild competition so far. According to a release, the winners of the Virginia Craft Beer Cup were announced Monday at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery's West Creek location. More than 280 beers were...
Drinkswellbeingmagazine.com

Introducing the Latest Craft Drink from L.A Brewery: Tropical Ginger with Yuzu Brewed for flavour and crafted from nature

Let L.A Brewery rewild your palate this summertime. Introducing Tropical Ginger with Yuzu – an L.A Brewery take on ginger ale with a tropical twist – THE no and low alternative for summer 2021. From a sustainable non-alcoholic brewery in the heart of Suffolk, Tropical Ginger is a flavour-driven, true craft drink, made with the highest quality ingredients and ideal for those lazy, summer afternoons.
Lebanon, PAvisitlebanonvalley.com

Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery

Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery will utilize these very same buildings to once again operate a working brewery under the direction of four business partners. Renovations began on the property in 2017, including the installation of a 20 barrel brew system from Specific Mechanical. A brew pub with an open air viewing area into the copper clad brew system will also be added and will feature a full kitchen, table service and seating for 120 people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy