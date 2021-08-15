Cancel
Chia Coin RAM Guide: The Best Memory Settings for Plotting

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chia coin (XCH) has enjoyed one of the fastest growth rates in the cryptocurrency world. That's largely because, unlike Ethereum that's reliant on graphics cards power, Chia is a storage-based cryptocurrency. It's not the first time that storage is being used for a cryptocurrency, though. Filecoin (FIL) and Siacoin (SC) are also dependant on storage devices but haven't seemed to gain much traction. Chia, on the other hand, is off to a great start.

#Memory Timings#Storage Devices#The Best Memory Settings#Xch#Madmax#Stotiks#Infinity Fabric Clock#Uclk#Chia Plotter Performance
