Let our own wine expert, Anita Bender, take you on a sipping journey through the unexpected world of Austrian wine. Austria is certainly not the first country people associate with fine wine, (it might not even be in the first half-dozen,) but it is a country with a rich and long wine tradition dating back to Roman times. More ardent wine admirers may even know its star grape, Gruner Veltliner, a flexible and full-bodied white capable of enormous versatility. In this class, we will look beyond this particular shining success and delve into even more obscure corners of Austrian wine, especially the native varietals that make Austrian wine a unique treasure. Join our own wine expert Anita Bender for this exciting class of amazing wines.