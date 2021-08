After not being able to do much through most of the the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennyrile Region Habitat for Humanity is hoping to end the year with a bang in Christian County. The group was formed through the merger of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Habitat for Humanity and the Hopkins County Habitat for Humanity groups in March of 2020. But over the weekend, the Pennyrile Habitat had its first house dedication in Hopkinsville when Sharon Boyd was welcomed into her new home on N. Elm Street.