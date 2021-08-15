2021 Liga MX odds, August 15 predictions: Proven soccer expert reveals picks for Club America vs. Atlas

It's a matchup of unbeaten teams on Sunday when Club America visits Jalisco Stadium to take on Atlas in a Mexican Liga MX match. Both teams are off to 2-1-0 starts in the Apertura after America finished second in the Clausura campaign at 12-2-3, while Atlas was seventh with a 7-4-6 mark. Club America has been one of the league's most consistent teams and is hoping to make a run at its first league title since 2018. Las Aguilas were upset in the quarterfinals of both liguilla playoffs last season. Atlas lost in the quarterfinals of the Clausura but finished 16th during the Apertura campaign.