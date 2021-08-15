Cancel
Public Health

Clay County Public Health plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic

INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agency will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those over the age of 12, and the Janssen vaccine, approved for those over 18. Walk-ins are welcome, though registrations are accepted at claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health. Anyone in need of a second dose of the Moderna vaccine can call 218-299-7777...

www.inforum.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Clay County Public Health#Covid 19 Vaccination
