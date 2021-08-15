Cancel
Premier League

Man Utd fans convinced Paul Pogba staying at club after he COPIES Bruno Fernandes’ goal celebration

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED fans' hopes of Paul Pogba staying were boosted after he copied Bruno Fernandes' trademark celebration against Leeds.

Pogba played a starring role during United's dominant Premier League opener on Saturday at Old Trafford, where they thrashed the Whites with a score of 5-1.

Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes shone bright against Leeds Credit: AFP

The star midfielder registered a staggering four assists and Fernandes scored a hat-trick, whereas Mason Greenwood and Fred completed the Red Devils' triumph.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester giants this summer as he has only one year left in his contract.

However, the 28-year-old seems to be enjoying his football in Manchester as shown from yesterday's celebrations.

The Frenchman was having such a good time that he even emulated Fernandes' 'hands over ears' celebration shortly after the Portugal international scored.

Fans noticed that and took to social media to praise Pogba and express their hope that he won't be leaving United any time soon.

Fernandes also sang the former Juventus superstar's praises after the match as he stated that his quality is undeniable.

The star playmaker said: "We know the quality of Paul, that is not for discussion.

"We know what he can do, and we saw that today. He is working for us and we know he can make this performance.

"Every season I want to be better than the last one, so with every goal and performance, I want to do better. I have started with three goals but there is a long way to go.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has a signature celebration Credit: Getty
"We know the quality of the players who come in now, the team was already good and we saw that last season, even though we did not achieve the trophies.

"The team is growing up and now we try to do better.

"The statement today was against Leeds now and the next game will be against Southampton, so we will focus by game. We can do something with this mentality."

