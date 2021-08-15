Jake Davison latest – Tributes left at scene of Plymouth shooting as priest urges public against ‘cycle of anger

MEMBERS of the public are leaving floral tributes at the scene of the Plymouth shooting as the city mourns the five victims who died.

Officers are continuing to investigate areas within a large police cordon in Keyham after the shooting spree by gunman Jake Davison, 22, on Thursday.

Areas around Biddick Drive, where he shot dead his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her 43-year-old father Lee Martyn, remained taped off at lunchtime on Sunday.

A nearby park where Davison killed Stephen Washington, 59, is also behind a police cordon, as is Henderson Place, where the gunman shot Kate Shepherd, 66, who later died in hospital.

It comes after Davison's YouTube page has revealed the mass-murderer as a rambling gun nut who follows the "Incel" movement.

He likes Incel TV - an online support group for "involuntary celibates" that is linked to male supremacy and misogyny. Incels believe they have no possibility of finding a partner to get love, validation or acceptance from.

EXPLAINED: WHERE IS KEYHAM?

Keyham is located about two miles from Plymouth‘s city centre.

The area is also close to the River Tamar, and the dockyard.

Keyham “is a really tight-knit community”, says Plymouth MP Luke Pollard.

FIRST ACTIVE SHOOTER IN 11 YEARS

The Plymouth rampage was the first time an active shooter has been on the loose in the UK since Derrick Bird’s killing spree in west Cumbria on June 2, 2010.

Twelve people died including the gunman, his twin brother David and the family’s solicitor.

After first murdering his brother and a colleague, the 52-year-old taxi driver drove through rural west Cumbria and fired at random people on country roads and in villages before finally killing himself.

Bird was said to have argued with colleagues on the taxi rank the night before and told one: “You won’t see me again.”

Eleven victims survived the shooting but some ended up with life-changing injuries.

The horror left a lasting mark on the victims’ families and friends as well as those who witnessed the rampage.

POLICE HAVE QUESTIONS TO ANSWER OVER PLYMOUTH MASS SHOOTINGS, LABOUR SAYS

Labour says police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.

Sir Keir Starmer also said there may need to be a review of gun laws in the wake of Jake Davison shooting dead five people in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself.

The Labour leader welcomed the launch of the investigation into how Davison had his gun licence returned after it was previously removed, but said the case raised wider issues.

“I think there are wider questions.

“How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place?

“What back-up checks were done?” he added.

WITNESS RECALLS SEEING HERO DAD AND DAUGHTER BEING SHOT

Witness John Partridge, 70, who lives on Biddick Drive — the cul-de-sac in which the rampage began — told The Sun: “I heard two shots, like loud fireworks, they went ‘bang, bang’.

“I went to my kitchen window and saw a little girl and a man running into the road.

“He shot at them from about 12ft away. The man was trying to protect the child and had an arm over her. I was frozen to the spot, it was terrifying.”

Mr Partridge said he called police before Davison glared at him through the window.

He added: “I just ducked and he moved on down the street. After he had walked on, my wife wanted to help the girl and the man but I pulled her back out of the door. I was worried she would be shot too.”

TORY MP CALLS FOR MORE RIGOROUS CHECKS BEFORE GUNS ARE RETURNED

Tory MP Tim Loughton called for more rigorous checks before guns are returned.

He said: “Surely, those must include scrutinising social media to get a full idea of the person’s background.

“It’s a matter of public record. It’s a misunderstanding of social media to suggest it would be invading their privacy.”

SHOCK AT GUN RETURN

COPS failed to trawl through Jake Davison’s online activity before giving back the gun he then used to kill five people.

Devon and Cornwall chief constable Shaun Sawyer admitted his force feared invading the 22-year-old’s privacy.

PLYMOUTH GUNMAN JAKE DAVISON’S RAMPAGE WAS INSPIRED BY VIOLENT 2019 FILM JOKER

In a rant from his “Professor Waffle” YouTube channel, he told how he identified “too well” with Joaquin Phoenix’s psycho clown.

The post was unearthed by a follower before the account was deleted.

Alongside a TikTok clip of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck dancing after a murder, Davison rambled: “I know this feeling too well, being a government council estate with a car, walking until my shoes had holes, no friends, no social group, and coming home to a vile horrible mother every night.

“I know what it’s like to have no job at all for a long period with our only escape being a computer for years on end.

The apprentice crane operator added: “At least I got an OK job and have some decent money now but the scars remain.”

The post is marked “two weeks ago” alongside a picture of Davison.

PRIEST URGES AGAINST ‘CYCLE OF ANGER’ (CONTINUED...)

During the service, he asked the congregation to pray for the five victims, Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington, adding: "We pray also for peace for Jake."

The service came as a former Metropolitan Police chief said officers should trawl through social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to ensure that "guns do not fall into the hands of dangerous people".

Former commissioner Lord Stevens told The Sunday Telegraph that Davison was "clearly a dangerous man", adding: "The videos he made should have been taken into account when he applied for a shotgun licence.

"There needs to be a trawling of online content for an in-depth assessment of who these people are and what they think."

PRIEST URGES AGAINST 'CYCLE OF ANGER' AT PRAYERS FOR PLYMOUTH SHOOTING VICTIMS

Prayers have been said for the five victims of the Plymouth shooting as the community comes together in mourning.

A church in Keyham close to the scene used a Sunday service to remember those killed on Thursday, while a special prayer has been written by the Bishop of Exeter.

It came as questions continue to mount over how gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence and carried out his spree before turning the gun on himself.

Father David Way, parish priest at St Thomas' Church in Keyham, told the PA news agency after the service: "Those people who have died, we have to keep those in our prayers, but also the loved ones which have been left behind.

"I'm hoping we can break any cycle of anger, as it were, and bring a cycle of love for everybody involved."

DOG WALKER’S HEARTBROKEN HUSKIES RACED BACK HOME TO ALERT FAMILY AFTER PLYMOUTH GUNMAN SHOT OWNER DEAD

Stephen Washington was killed during Jake Davison’s grim shotgun rampage as he walked his two dogs in Plymouth.

The 59-year-old was Davison’s fifth and final victim before he turned the weapon on himself.

The huskies – understood to be called Storm and Drift – are said to have rushed to raise the alarm.

Mike Moore, who lives nearby, told MailOnline: “Both the dogs ran back to Stephen’s home and that’s when the family became concerned.

“Stephen was well known around here because he was always out with his beautiful dogs.

“He wasn’t friends with Jake and there’s nothing connecting them so we think it was completely random.”

PICTURED: GUN OBSESSED KILLER JAKE DAVISON

After randomly firing at terrified passers-by, Jake Davison then turned the gun on himself following the bloodbath on Thursday evening.

Davison has now been revealed as a right-wing crane operator obsessed with American gun culture.

His Facebook is littered with American propaganda such as a picture of an eagle in front of a flag and a picture of the Lexington Minuteman statue that depicts a colonial farmer holding a musket.

SPECIAL PRAYERS PLANNED AS PLYMOUTH CONTINUES TO MOURN SHOOTING VICTIMS

Special prayers are set to be said in Plymouth on Sunday as the city mourns the five people killed in a shooting spree which has left the local community shocked and saddened.

Concerns have been raised over how gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence and carried out his rampage before turning the gun on himself. Tributes have poured in for those shot dead by Davison, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, with flowers, cuddly toys and candles left nearby to the scene in Keyham.

Churches across Devon, including St Thomas' Church in Keyham, are expected to use their Sunday services to remember the victims, with a special prayer written by the Bishop of Exeter, Robert Atwell.

Father David Way, the vicar of St Thomas', told BBC Breakfast: "Most importantly we will be praying for those who were killed.

"But something which has been taxing my mind all the way through is I also have to pray for mercy for Jake on his soul. As Christians, we have to love our enemies, and look with love on people who cause us harm.

"So yes, the community is in my heart, the people who died innocently are in my heart and in my prayers, but also everybody involved in this situation, I have to make sure we keep in our prayers."

DAVISON ONLINE ACTIVITY

Davison also has a dark YouTube page where he rambles about his failed love life and follows countless pro-gun accounts.

Just two days ago, he added a clip to his ‘liked’ videos of a M1 Garand semi-automatic rifle being shot.

Davison also likes Incel TV – an online support group for “involuntary celibates” that is linked to male supremacy and misogyny.

The movement has been labelled a “hate” group with many followers accused of believing they are owed sex by women.

It was linked to the killing of ten people in Canada in 2018 after Alek Minassian posted a Facebook message showing his support for Incels before ploughing a van into crowds.

CCTV APPEARS TO SHOW PLYMOUTH SHOOTER JAKE DAVISON WIELDING SHOTGUN SECONDS BEFORE KILLING FIFTH RAMPAGE VICTIM

Footage seems to show the twisted gunman holding a large gun in the middle of his grim rampage in Plymouth.

The figure, believed to be Jake Davison, calmly crosses the road as a car passes and holds the 3ft long shotgun by his side.

The CCTV, from ITV News, appears to show the coldblooded killer after he had already killed four of his victims.

He then walks in the direction of a hair salon, which is where he shot his fifth victim Kate Shepherd, 66, before turning the gun on himself.

Davison, 22, shot his own mum before randomly killing four other people and then turned the gun on himself in a grim gun rampage in Plymouth.

POLICE HAVE QUESTIONS TO ANSWER OVER PLYMOUTH MASS SHOOTINGS, LABOUR SAYS

Labour says police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.

Sir Keir Starmer also said there may need to be a review of gun laws in the wake of Jake Davison shooting dead five people in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself.

The Labour leader welcomed the launch of the investigation into how Davison had his gun licence returned after it was previously removed, but said the case raised wider issues.

"I think there are wider questions. How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place? What back-up checks were done?" he added.

"I am glad there is the investigation already into why the licence was returned. I do think there are wider questions here and that could involve a review of the gun licensing laws because there are other questions here that urgently need to be addressed."

BORIS JOHNSON DEMANDS ‘PROPER INVESTIGATION’ INTO HOW GUNMAN WAS ABLE TO HOLD GUN LICENCE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also demanded a “proper investigation” into how the Plymouth shooter was able to legally own a shotgun he used to kill five people.

Boris Johnon has said that it should be “properly investigated” as he described the horror shooting as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

In a statement the Prime Minister said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth.

“I thank the emergency services for their response.”

FORMER MET POLICE CHIEF SAYS OFFICERS SHOULD MONITOR SOCIAL MEDIA OF PEOPLE APPLYING FOR GUN LICENCES

A former Metropolitan Police chief said officers should trawl through social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to ensure that "guns do not fall into the hands of dangerous people" after the deadly Keyham shooting.

Former commissioner Lord Stevens told The Sunday Telegraph that Davison was "clearly a dangerous man", adding: "The videos he made should have been taken into account when he applied for a shotgun licence.

"There needs to be a trawling of online content for an in-depth assessment of who these people are and what they think."

LUKE POLLARD: WE MUST ENSURE THERE'S NO MORE PAIN

Local MP Luke Pollard added that he did not want to see what happened in Plymouth happening to any other community.

Mr Pollard told BBC Breakfast: "If that is to be our clear objective, to ensure there's no more pain, no more loss like we're suffering, then the stuff that's implemented has to be the right things.

"So we do need that national discussion about it, we need the politicians to look carefully at the processes we've got, but we need the right lessons to be learned from this hideous tragedy that we've had in Plymouth."