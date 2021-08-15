Man Utd ace Ethan Laird wanted by Blackpool as Seasiders make late bid to hijack loan transfer to Swansea

BLACKPOOL have made a late bid to hijack Manchester United babe Ethan Laird’s loan move to Swansea.

The Seasiders want the versatile defender, 20, to play right-back or centre-half for the season in the Championship.

Laird in action for MK Dons last season, Credit - Getty Images

He enjoyed a productive loan spell in League One, Credit - Getty Images

Laird played for Swans boss Russell Martin at MK Dons last season.

And the Welsh side remain hopeful of landing him despite the last-minute attempt by Blackpool.

The 20-year-old played 25 times for MK Dons last season, as Russell Martin's side finished 13th in League One.

He provided four assists during his time at Stadium MK.

And back in March, new Swansea boss Martin told the MK citizen: "We love Ethan – he has been fantastic. He has only improved since he got here.

"We’re really pleased with him, as are Manchester United with how he has been treated.

"He has a lot to work on, but he’s got all the attributes to be a really top player."

Now Martin wants Laird to make the step up to the Championship after the former Norwich man took over at the Swans before the start of the season.

Laird is a Manchester United academy graduate and has been with United since the age of 10.

He is highly rated by the Red Devils and has played twice for the Old Trafford side, with both appearances coming in the Europa League two seasons ago.

Laird was rewarded with a new contract two years ago which runs until 2023, with the option of extending the deal by another season.

He will be hoping that another productive loan spell will help his chances of being rewarded with another deal by Red Devils bosses.

