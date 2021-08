For a couple of weeks, the environment for growth stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY) was genuinely improving. This resulted in a more than 6% gain for our portfolio from mid-July to the beginning of this week. In a previous commentary, I speculated that either this truly was the beginning of a new regime or more of an earnings season phenomenon. Based on this week’s market action, it’s clear that it is not a new regime. Thus, we have de-risked our portfolio and are once again back in a defensive crouch. In this week’s commentary, I will update our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).