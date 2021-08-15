Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Blinken on Afghanistan: 'This is not Saigon'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5go1_0bSIMTwr00
© Getty

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday asserted that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan "is not Saigon" as a Taliban takeover of the country now appears to be all but inevitable.

While appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper asked Blinken if the Biden administration wasn't already in a "Saigon moment," referring to the hasty evacuation of remaining U.S. troops from Vietnam when the city of Saigon fell two years after former President Nixon withdrew the majority of American forces in the country.

"No we're not," Blinken said. "Remember, this is not Saigon. We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission, and that mission was to deal with the folks who attacked us on 9/11 and we have succeeded in that mission."

"The objective that we set: bringing those who attacked us to justice, making sure that they couldn't attack us again from Afghanistan — we've succeeded in that mission, and in fact we succeeded a while ago. And at the same time, remaining in Afghanistan for another one, five, 10 years is not in the national interest," he added.

On Sunday morning it was reported that the Taliban had entered Kabul and sent negotiators to the presidential palace to discuss a peaceful transfer of power. Just hours later, it was reported that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, according to The Associated Press.

Tapper asked Blinken if he believed that Afghanistan would now become a "hotbed of terrorism" with the speedy ascension of the Taliban.

"Jake we have tremendously more capacity than we had before 9/11 when it comes to counterterrorism in places around the world where we don't have forces on the ground. In Yemen, in parts of Africa, in parts of Syria we were able to deal with any potential terrorist threat to our country, and we're doing that every single day," Blinken said.

"And look, I can't tell you what the Taliban is going to do, but again, in their self interest, allowing a repeat of what happened before 9/11 — which is a terrorist group to reemerge in Afghanistan that has designs on United States — well they know what happened last time so I don't think it's in their self interest to allow that to happen again," he added.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Saigon#State#Cnn#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
WorldBluefield Daily Telegraph

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
WorldParagould Daily Press

Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle

In Afghanistan, the mission failure appears complete. The trillion-dollar project to plant Western democracy in a Muslim nation historically fabled for driving out imperial intruders has crashed and burned after 20 years, and the Taliban are suddenly back in power. After investing scores of billions in training and arming a...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

'We know that al Qaeda is a presence' in Afghanistan: Penta

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The United States on Friday acknowledged the presence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan amid its large-scale evacuation from the war-torn country. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland...
WorldNBC News

As Taliban retakes Afghanistan, Kabul-Saigon photo comparisons spotlight missed lessons

In 1986, Charlie Sheen starred in “Platoon,” a bloody Vietnam war film about the many lives brutalized, and the many lives lost, in an unwinnable war. It was hard not to think of that film watching the Taliban consume Afghanistan this week, with American forces gone: so much blood needlessly spilled, so much American treasure that could have been put to better use.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy