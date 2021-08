Jones came a single shy of the cycle in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Mariners, going 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, a triple and four RBI. Jones got the two hardest parts of the cycle accomplished by the end of the sixth inning, but couldn't come through with a single in his final at-bat to complete the feat. The 27-year-old has made the most of his playing time in August, hitting .333 with two homers and 10 RBI in the month.