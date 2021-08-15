Cancel
Iowa State

Hy-Vee is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Iowa State Fair in 2021

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
IOWA – According to the statement, Hy-Vee offers both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Iowa State Fair. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to individuals 12 years of age and older. Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older, and require a single-dose injection. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses that should be administered at least 21 days apart.

