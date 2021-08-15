Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Watch: Vergil Ortiz Comes Back To Win By Knockout To Go 18-0

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVergil Ortiz Jr. continues to impress as one of the bright young new world boxing stars emerging. A world champion already, in his own right, of course. But even bigger things ahead. He continued his unbeaten 100% knockout streak this weekend (18-0-18 KO) in Frisco. In saying that, he was...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vergil Ortiz Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson’s Son Hopes To Fight Logan Paul, Boxing Legend Opposes

Mike Tyson isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of his son boxing Logan Paul. Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight in all of boxing. Despite being at a great size disadvantage for most of his fights, Tyson’s punching power was too much for most to handle. He even became the undisputed heavyweight champion.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury ‘Knocked Out’ Before Wilder Fight

Coach Malik Scott views the delay for his fighter Deontay Wilder’s trilogy match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as a positive because it now gives them more time to prepare for the fight on October 9th. Interestingly, Malik doesn’t believe Fury’s COVID-19 excuse for why he couldn’t face the...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods seen walking on INJURED leg in Los Angeles

The golf world was once again warmed by the latest images that have emerged of golf legend Tiger Woods appearing to be walking on his injured leg in Los Angeles. Woods was last seen in Los Angeles in June and on this occasion, he was also applying weight to his injured right leg, which still appears to be covered by some sort of protective clothing.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Brutally Unleashes The Fury On Deontay Wilder

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury knows a thing or two about pre-fight mental warfare. That much is fair to say. Indeed, his use of the word ‘dosser’ in particular, and, moreover, the way it has traveled with him with such effortlessly jovial casualness, internationally, in terms of his explanation of it to different countries and cultures, has been rather enjoyable in years gone by.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy