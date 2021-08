A new survey of the kiwi population in New Zealand’s Northland has detected the bird in 50 per cent of the sites where the bird was silent in 2016.The survey, conducted by the conservation group Kiwi Coast, is an annual nocturnal event in which people listen and track kiwi calls and estimate how the bird’s populations are doing across the region.In the current survey, the bird was detected in 35 sites where they were detected five years ago and in an additional 93 sites in which they were not previously observed.The Kiwi population in the Whangarei Heads region, estimated on...