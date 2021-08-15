Judicial Follies: The death of me yet

This might have been more suited to my annual Hallowe’en column, but — hey, it’s August, and things are a little slow. So, a good place to begin is by observing that a surprising number of cases involve dead people. There was, for example, the 1997 case in which a criminal escaped conviction of burglary of an “inhabited dwelling” because the fellow who lived there conveniently died hours before the thief broke in. And there was the Connecticut case in which the court held that you couldn’t serve legal papers on someone who, like the “victim” of that burglary, was dead before the lawsuit was filed.