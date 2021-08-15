Cancel
Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 40 Injured in Weekend Shootings

By NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleFive people have been killed and at least 40 others wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the leg, chest and back.

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

