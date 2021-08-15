Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Photos of Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Are Deleted From Ex Metul Shah’s Instagram

By Miranda Siwak
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6Zdj_0bSIKoJy00
Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah. Courtesy of Naomie Olindo/Instagram; Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram

A fresh social media slate? Nearly one month after Naomie Olindo purged many of her loved-up snaps with then-boyfriend Metul Shah from her Instagram page, he has since done the same on his account.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the change on Saturday, August 14, noting that the New York-based doctor, 30, had deleted several of his more recent snaps with Olindo, 28.

In addition, Shah previously unfollowed the former Southern Charm star. A search through the nearly 900 accounts that he does follow confirmed that Olindo’s page was not among them.

While Shah no longer follows the L’Abeye designer and deleted several of their couple shots, a few traces of the South Carolina native remained on his page. Olindo can still be seen in a few pictures of the pair from last year, yet there is no mention of the reality TV personality in his captions or tagged in the photos.

As of Sunday, August 15, one of the images he has not deleted is a heartfelt Instagram gallery dedicated to his former flame from April 2020.

“My greatest muse; my family, friends, and I are so thankful you’ve put up with me for two whole years (we have no idea the actual day we started dating because it happened soon after we met, and I personally think it’s the 8th),” he wrote at the time. “I speak for all of us when I say we love you wholeheartedly, pls don’t ever change your mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biKwB_0bSIKoJy00
Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah. Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram

Us Weekly previously reported in July that the fashion designer had called it quits with Shah after dating for nearly three years. News of their breakup came shortly after the pair moved from South Carolina to New York City together. Soon after, Instagram fans speculated the nature of the split following infidelity allegations.

Days later, Olindo seemingly confirmed the cheating rumors via Instagram Story.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” she captioned a teary selfie at the time. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages. I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

Following their split, Olindo had unfollowed Shah and deleted most of the couple’s photos on her Instagram. A few traces of the doctor remained on her page in larger group shots with her other friends and family members.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Southern Charm#Eagle#Instagram Gallery#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One. Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship. The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.
Hair CarePopculture

'Mama June' Shannon Shares Positive Message Alongside New Hairstyle Reveal

Mama June updated her look with a long hair makeover on Thursday, updating her followers with a flick and a positive message about looking toward the good in all of the mess. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star showed off some long blonde locks on her Instagram story with Bryan Martin’s song “Beauty in the Struggle" playing in the background. “Through it all I try to keep a smile on my face,” she wrote on the post, per Intouch Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Delilah Hamlin Announces Break From Instagram “To Rest And Heal”

Lisa Rinna isn’t bringing daughters Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin around that much on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. We do know that Amelia, 20, is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, 38. Rinna’s been feigning semi-horror over the couple, but we all know she’s bursting with glee at the celebrity that comes with being associated […] The post Delilah Hamlin Announces Break From Instagram “To Rest And Heal” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Mike Appel

Next steps! On Tuesday, August 17, Ashley Jacobs announced that she had given birth to her and husband Mike Appel’s first child together, son Grayson. “The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives,” the Southern Charm alum, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Our baby boy is here. It’s hard to put into words how I feel because ‘in love’ feels like an understatement. God is good. #AppelPartyof3.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares Scar From Undergoing Lumpectomy at Age 20

Katie Thurston will gladly answer the not-so-rosy questions about her personal life. Because when she isn't looking for love on The Bachelorette, she has no issue discussing important topics about health on social media. After all, she's known for bringing sex positivity to the ABC franchise, so it's easy to understand why she'd encourage her fans to prioritize their well-being. The reality TV personality, who is down to her final three men on the dating series, recently took a moment to share details about undergoing lumpectomy surgery when she was younger. "I often get questions about my scar," the 30-year-old star began her Instagram Story on Tuesday,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby

Ashley Jacobs had a time on Southern Charm, to put it lightly. She’s probably the move revered cast member on the show of all time, mostly due to her bullying of Kathryn Dennis. She came onto the show as one of Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriends until she high-tailed it back to Santa Barbara. She and TRav were perfect […] The post Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs Welcomes Her First Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Deletes Pics of Her Ex Alex Rodriguez from Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has taken a huge step in her breakup with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The pop star has reportedly deleted most pictures featuring her ex from Instagram. According to Page Six, Lopez's followers noticed Saturday that every trace of the baseball player has been removed from her account. The star has also unfollowed Rodriguez.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Is ‘Not Dating’ Paige Desorbo After Splitting From GF Natalie Hegnauer

Just friends! Months after Craig Conover and girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer called it quits, rumors swirled that he’s since moved on with fellow Bravo star Paige Desorbo. The Southern Charm personality, 32, was spotted with the Summer House star, 28, at the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 19. However, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the reality stars “are not dating.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy