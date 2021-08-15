Cancel
Harry Kane left out of Tottenham's Premier League opener against Man City

By Ben Husband
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has opted to leave Harry Kane out of the side for their Premier League opener vs Manchester City.

Kane’s future has been one of the biggest talking points throughout the summer window, after reports claimed he had stated his desire to leave the club.

Spurs have remained adamant that they will not sell their star asset, who still has three-years remaining on his current contract.

But Kane has not travelled with the squad for their first game of the season, according to The Athletic, having been deemed not fit enough to start after limited pre-season involvement.

Ironically, today’s opponents have been the team credited with the biggest interest in Kane, amid claims they could launch a £160million transfer bid.

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to rebuff any offers for the striker, even one that would smash the existing British transfer record.

Harry Kane has been left out of the Tottenham starting line-up to take on Man City ( Image: Getty Images)

Nuno will take charge of his first competitive Spurs game today after the Portuguese was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor earlier this summer.

And the ex-Wolves boss has had no time to adapt to his new surroundings, constantly forced to address Kane transfer rumours.

Speaking ahead of the clash with City, Nuno was clear that Kane was in line to play having returned from training on Friday.

"Harry [Kane] is a part, a part of the group," Nuno said in his pre-match press conference. "That part we will decide tomorrow, not only with Harry but with all the players involved in the training sessions.

Kane returned to training at the back end of last week, having undergone a period of isolation at the club’s training ground lodge, before recording a negative PCR test.

And the Spurs boss hinted that every player that took part in their final session would have a chance of being involved against the champions.'

"We have to decide a squad, decide a team then we go to the hotel and all these decisions are not today.

"But all the players that were in the training session today are a part of us."

City boss Pep Guardiola once infamously labelled Tottenham "the Harry Kane" team and when asked how his side would cope with his departure, the Spurs boss offered a blunt response.

"You are asking things based on poorly… ifs and eventually could happen," he said.

"I cannot answer that. I can answer based on reality and reality is: today, all the players that are here are with us.

"What can happen we don’t know and I don’t waste too much time thinking about this, I’m sorry."

Nuno held promised to hold talks with Kane and revealed those had taken place, although he refused to go into detail on the specifics.

He continued: "You don’t know the content or the outcome of our conversation. You don’t know. Correct? I suppose you don’t.

"You are also stating what happened. And what happened is between me and Harry and like I say, the decision about that and not only with Harry … with Bryan [Gil], with [Cristian] Romero, players that joined us later, we are going to take it tomorrow.

"Today, we prepared the training session, we did a fantastic training session but we still have tomorrow to make the final decisions and adjust the final details for the game."

