Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38.44 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

By Suzanne Cooper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,444,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $47,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BCM Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “. Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at...
Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Analysis

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations...
Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

