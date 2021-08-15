Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38.44 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,444,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.www.modernreaders.com
