Stocks

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Boosted by B&I Capital AG

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

