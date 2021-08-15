Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $608,014.00

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.