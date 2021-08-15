Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $608,014.00
Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $608,014.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
