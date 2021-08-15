Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amzn#Amazon Com Inc#Fusion Family Wealth Llc#Newfound Research Llc#Mrj Capital Inc#Cowa Llc#Nasdaq Amzn#Amazon Com Inc#Bmo Capital Markets#Bank Of America#Sec#Inc#Amazon Web Services#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Amazon Com Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $114,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $766,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

5,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Comparison: Akerna (KERN) and Its Peers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy