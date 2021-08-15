Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0