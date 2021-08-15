QANplatform Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (QARK)
QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. QANplatform has a market cap of $2.05 million and $90.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
